Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Benchmark in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RBLX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Roblox from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.52.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. Roblox has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $154,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $154,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,310 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $388,817.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,794,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,031,713.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,939 shares of company stock valued at $12,327,980. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roblox by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,097,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,463 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 28.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,973,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,333 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

