Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Insider John Militello Sells 638 Shares

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) insider John Militello sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $17,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RCKT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.21. 753,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,997. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 13.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

