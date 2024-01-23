Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Insider John Militello Sells 638 Shares

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) insider John Militello sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $17,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ RCKT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.21. 753,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,997. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 13.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Pharmaceuticals
About Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rocket Pharmaceuticals
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.