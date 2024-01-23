Rose M. Chernick Sells 200 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $11,642.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,173.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.15. 2,031,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.