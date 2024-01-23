Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by STF Management LP

STF Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 156.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,193,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,049,248,000 after purchasing an additional 507,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $845,418,000 after buying an additional 197,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 14.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,541,000 after buying an additional 662,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.2 %

ROST stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.54. 763,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,866. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $139.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

