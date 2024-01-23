Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Hits New 52-Week High at $139.44

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $139.44 and last traded at $138.56, with a volume of 80988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.93.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 63,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 125,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

