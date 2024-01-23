RSK Smart Bitcoin Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $125.44 million and approximately $657,230.78 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $39,156.43 or 1.00597269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,204 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,203.58453873 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 40,554.57501328 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $554,525.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

