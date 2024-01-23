RTX (NYSE:RTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. RTX updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-5.40 EPS.

RTX Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RTX opened at $85.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. TheStreet lowered shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of RTX by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,464,000 after buying an additional 294,366 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

