Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 27,762 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $455,852.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,715,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,836,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,851 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $888,037.69.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 81,123 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,319,871.21.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 33,594 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $544,894.68.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 73,695 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,202,702.40.

On Thursday, January 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,885 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $46,535.05.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 114,600 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,846,206.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 164,459 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,693,838.42.

On Thursday, December 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 72,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,178,551.20.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 488,281 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,944,331.87.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 321,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,168,750.40.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.42. 89,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,452. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECAT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $181,000.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

