Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “market outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Safehold from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Safehold in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Safehold from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safehold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 38.91, a quick ratio of 38.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Safehold has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,325,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,183 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Safehold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,264,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Safehold by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,135,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,135,000 after acquiring an additional 876,136 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Safehold by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,709,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,234,000 after buying an additional 816,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Safehold by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,104,000 after buying an additional 645,322 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

