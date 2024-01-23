Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Gap Up to $21.10

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.10, but opened at $22.17. Safehold shares last traded at $21.65, with a volume of 40,860 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Safehold from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Safehold from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on Safehold in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Safehold in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Safehold Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 38.91 and a current ratio of 38.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.36.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. Safehold had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safehold

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,325,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,511,000 after buying an additional 2,487,183 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Safehold in the first quarter valued at about $10,264,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Safehold by 26.9% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,135,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,135,000 after purchasing an additional 876,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Safehold by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,709,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,234,000 after purchasing an additional 816,033 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Safehold by 43.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,104,000 after purchasing an additional 645,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

