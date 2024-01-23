SageView Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $313.23 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $314.70. The company has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

