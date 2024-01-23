SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $235.89 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $228.62 and a one year high of $287.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.