SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,237 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

UBER stock opened at $64.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.98 billion, a PE ratio of 131.76 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $65.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Nomura lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.09.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

