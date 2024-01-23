SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 113,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 438,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $1.3568 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

