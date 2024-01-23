SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 77.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 497.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 54,597 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 186,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 54,627 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.17.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

