SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,650 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average is $57.36.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

