SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,787 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PM opened at $92.42 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.16. The stock has a market cap of $143.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.95.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

