SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,761 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.45 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.97. The firm has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

