SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 99,856 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,856 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 1,239,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 131.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,502,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,649 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 318,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 181,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

