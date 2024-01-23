SageView Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 19.8% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.29.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $172.86 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $174.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.81 and its 200-day moving average is $149.12. The company has a market capitalization of $157.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

