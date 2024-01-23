Sanmina (SANM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect Sanmina to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Sanmina has set its Q1 guidance at $1.20-$1.30 EPS.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sanmina to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of SANM opened at $52.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.91. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $65.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SANM shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Sanmina by 271.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 64,405 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Sanmina in the third quarter worth $3,285,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Sanmina by 16.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sanmina by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Sanmina by 15.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

