Santori & Peters Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Santori & Peters Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 0.3% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.02. 640,094 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.15.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

