Santori & Peters Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Santori & Peters Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 399.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,925 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF comprises 0.7% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Santori & Peters Inc. owned 0.24% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 486,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,104,000 after purchasing an additional 109,463 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 81,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 61,285 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 369.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 55,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 43,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 386.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 32,134 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PNQI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.73. 24,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,721. The company has a market cap of $704.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

