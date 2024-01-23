Santori & Peters Inc. Purchases 314 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 39.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after buying an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,706.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,374,000 after buying an additional 2,040,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,435,519. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $428.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.54. The company has a market capitalization of $355.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $445.92.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
