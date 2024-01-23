Santori & Peters Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Santori & Peters Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. RHS Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.36. 823,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,228. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.11. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $57.54.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.