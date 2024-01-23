Santori & Peters Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 49,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 2.0% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 37,256 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 416.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

MOAT stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $84.08. 917,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.