Santori & Peters Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.46. 637,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,858. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average of $73.86.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

