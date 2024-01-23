Sarah Boyce Sells 5,092 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $51,581.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,008 shares in the company, valued at $445,801.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ RNA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.10. 415,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,089. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,995.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNA. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 52,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 36,195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 51,839 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,666 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,014,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after acquiring an additional 47,305 shares during the period.

RNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.