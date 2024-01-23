Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,485 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHE traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,264. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.37.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.