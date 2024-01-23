Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 59.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,646 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO remained flat at $48.45 on Tuesday. 834,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,771. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.04. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $49.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

