Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is D.B. Root & Company LLC’s 7th Largest Position

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.9% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 124.8% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 192,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after acquiring an additional 106,930 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 370,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,813. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.99.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.