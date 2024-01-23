Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,443,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,295 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 19.5% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $102,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.93. 2,486,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132,097. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average of $72.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.16.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

