Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $17,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after buying an additional 1,935,958 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $135,502,000. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,133,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,136,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,039. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

