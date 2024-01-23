Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Raised by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 802,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,801,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 407,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 119,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.99.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

