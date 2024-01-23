SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Institutional Trading of SeaChange International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SeaChange International by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 46,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.