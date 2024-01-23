Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STX. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $87.10 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.37.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $1,245,459.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,095.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,976 shares of company stock worth $7,793,161 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,329 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

