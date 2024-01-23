Secret Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $10.11 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $10.11 million and approximately $6,097.93 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00130439 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00035709 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00022945 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004691 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000112 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002542 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00332919 USD and is up 3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $596.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

