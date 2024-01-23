Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) PT Raised to $12.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SEMR. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Semrush Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $12.19. 17,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,228. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. Semrush has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.66 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semrush will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 90,097 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $996,472.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,731,800 shares in the company, valued at $63,393,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 90,097 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $996,472.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,731,800 shares in the company, valued at $63,393,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $98,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,290.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,096,379 shares of company stock worth $11,697,172. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Semrush in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Semrush in the third quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Semrush by 1,232.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Semrush by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Semrush by 260.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

