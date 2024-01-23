Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,674 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $87,276,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Target by 3.1% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Target by 83.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.62.

Target Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $140.65. 580,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.