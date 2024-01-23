Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,982,000 after acquiring an additional 74,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $405,697,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,980,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.0 %

MAR stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $237.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,159. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.56 and a 1 year high of $238.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.25.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.