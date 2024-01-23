Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $248,000 Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 119.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SRE stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $71.18. 412,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,407. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day moving average of $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SRE

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.