Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $370,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,361,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,750 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,614 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $2.30 on Tuesday, reaching $293.43. The company had a trading volume of 538,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.07 and a 200-day moving average of $249.17. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.49 and a 12 month high of $299.96. The stock has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a PE ratio of 84.25, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

