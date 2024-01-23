Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $395,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.12. 525,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,903. The stock has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.06. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $103.83.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

