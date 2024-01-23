Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $445,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in American Tower by 113,099.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2,329.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,329,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.85.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.52. The stock had a trading volume of 343,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,187. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a PE ratio of 132.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

