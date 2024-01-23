Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,344 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

FedEx Stock Down 0.1 %

FDX stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.15. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $183.59 and a 52-week high of $285.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.