Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 7.7% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 67.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX traded down $4.09 on Tuesday, hitting $829.45. The company had a trading volume of 256,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,634. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $745.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $682.07. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $467.00 and a 1-year high of $846.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $830.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $710.48.

View Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total value of $1,276,131.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,999.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.