Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after buying an additional 29,991,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $903,900,000 after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after purchasing an additional 662,891 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,028,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $627,395,000 after purchasing an additional 474,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PXD. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.86. 659,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.74. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.