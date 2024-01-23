Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 185 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Autodesk by 480.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,770 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $221,914,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,596,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,890,468. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.40.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.15. The stock had a trading volume of 182,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,566. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $252.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

