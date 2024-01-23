Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in General Motors by 32.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in General Motors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.79.

General Motors Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,302,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,099,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.