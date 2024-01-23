ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Argus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.68.

NOW traded down $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $749.60. The stock had a trading volume of 405,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.45, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.37 and a twelve month high of $766.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $694.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $614.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

